Search continues after 2 missing teens from out of state were spotted in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say they are searching for two runaway teenagers from out of state who were spotted in Aurora on Friday.

The Aurora Police Department said 16-year-old Larkin Antolik and 17-year-old Chiara Stringer were seen that day near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Kalispell Way. Police believe they both ran away from home.

Police said they believe the two teens are with a man named Jonathan Michel Lewis, and the trio may be traveling together in a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana plates 743-BTK.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

No other information was available on the teens or the suspect.