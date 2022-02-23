Search begins for missing Native American man, 67, in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen in Aurora.

The Veterans Affairs Police Department out of Aurora is searching for Cameron Thorn, who was last spotted on Sunday at 1 p.m. along the 3000 block of Eagle Street in Aurora. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a black puffy jacket, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police said he has a cognitive impairment.

He is described as a Native American man standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 146 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to CBI.

The Veterans Affairs Police Department is responsible for law enforcement services for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This includes protecting VA Medical Centers and other facilities, like Outpatient Clinics and Community Based Outpatient Clinics. It's not clear if Thorn was in one of these clinics or centers at the time he went missing.

If you see Thorn, call 911 or the Veterans Affairs Police Department at 720-857-5800.