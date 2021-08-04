Search and rescue volunteers injured after rockslide while searching for missing hiker around Capitol Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Three volunteers with Mountain Rescue Aspen were caught and injured in a rockslide Wednesday during the search for a missing man at Capitol Peak.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said the three injured individuals were extricated from the field and brought to a hospital. There is no update on their conditions.

They were part of a team searching for Kelly McDermett, 32. He was last seen at the trailhead in the parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR).

At the time, he was possibly wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a red rain jacket.

McDermett is described as a white man with brown hair standing about 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 175 pounds, according to CSAR.

Capitol Peak is a Class 4 mountain with a summit at about 14,130 feet. The trail starts at the Capitol Creek Trailhead down Capitol Creek Road off of Snowmass Creek Road. The trail is about 17 miles roundtrip to the summit and back to the parking lot.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Capitol Peak | September 2020

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-920-5310.