Search and rescue teams investigating if anybody was caught in avalanche on Loveland Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Pass is closed as search and rescue groups investigate if anybody was caught in an avalanche on the pass.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling said the avalanche was reported shortly after 8 a.m., but said authorities believe it may have occurred two hours prior.

Snelling said the avalanche happened nearly at the top of the pass. It was several feet wide and about 600 feet long, he said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

He said witnesses saw people who were heading out to ski in the area, but it's not clear if any of them, or anybody else, was trapped in the slide. Multiple groups are investigating that now.

All of Loveland Pass is closed, from Montezuma Road near Keystone north to Interstate 70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Several agencies responded to the avalanche, including Summit County rescue groups, Alpine Rescue Group, Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Flight for Life, and Loveland Ski Patrol.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche danger was rated as moderate at and above treeline on Wednesday in the Front Range Zone. The risk of a large to small avalanche happening was "possible," CAIC said. Backcountry travelers could trigger an avalanche on north-, northeast-, and east-facing slopes at higher elevations, where winds drifted snow over a weak layer. CAIC recommends carefully evaluating those steep slopes or avoiding them.