School threat and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

1. Extra security at Chaparral High School

Chaparral High School in Parker will have extra security due to a threat posted on social media. Authorities determined the threat was not credible but extra security will be on hand as a precaution.

2. KY shooting investigation continues

Multiple students remain hospitalized after a classmate opened fire at Marshall County High School in Kentucky on Tuesday. Two people were killed and over a dozen injured. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

3. Teen suspect to be charged

15-year-old Aidan Zellmer, the teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell last year, will be in court today to be formally charged. His case was moved to adult court on Tuesday.

4. Larry Nassar to learn his fate

A judge is set to hand down a sentence for Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually abused athletes for years.

5. Warming up

Warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver and near 60 degrees on Thursday.