School closures and more: 5 Things to Know for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

1. School closures and delays around Colorado

Several school districts around the state have posted school closings or delays. Check out our school closings page to avoid wasting gas this morning.

2. First Alert Action Day continues into Monday morning

Slick roads and very cold temperatures will continue Monday morning, which is why First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson has issued a continuation of our First Alert Action Day through Monday morning.

3. Lawmakers pursue deal to end shutdown

Senate moderates in both parties search for a solution to a partisan stalemate as they race toward a vote to reopen the federal government and stop hundreds of thousands of furloughs. A vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. MST.

4. Nicole Kidman wins SAG for Best Actress

The 50-year-old "Big Little Lies" star says she's grateful because in an earlier Hollywood era she would have been considered too old for major roles.

5. Anticipated ‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale in Denver

Public tickets for “Hamilton” go on sale starting at 10 a.m. The show will be in Denver from Feb. 27 through April 1.