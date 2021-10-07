School bus and SUV crash in Johnstown; crews working to extricate SUV driver

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A school bus and SUV crashed in Johnstown Thursday morning.

The two vehicles collided just east of County Road 19 on Highway 60 shortly after 7 a.m.

Highway 60 is closed.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were working to extricate the driver of the SUV from the vehicle, which ended up heavily damaged in the front of the bus.

Around 7:40 a.m., students were seen walking off the bus.

It's not clear what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for updates.