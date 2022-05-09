SB I-25 shut down after pedestrian hit, killed in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

The major accident reconstruction team was brought in to investigate the incident.

The police department warned all southbound lanes would be closed for a few hours.

Denver7 Traffic reporter Jayson Luber said most drivers were using Huron Street to go south to 136th Avenue and back on the Interstate.