SB I-25 shut down after pedestrian hit, killed in Westminster

Southbound I-25 closed at 144th Avenue
Colorado Department of Transportation
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash I-25 and 144th Avenue
Posted at 4:33 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 06:37:27-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

The major accident reconstruction team was brought in to investigate the incident.

The police department warned all southbound lanes would be closed for a few hours.

Denver7 Traffic reporter Jayson Luber said most drivers were using Huron Street to go south to 136th Avenue and back on the Interstate.

