Salvation Army to close adult rehab center and several Colorado stores, citing financial troubles

DENVER – The Salvation Army said Friday that it plans to close its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Denver and several of its retail stores in Colorado amid financial difficulties.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 4751 Broadway, is set to suspend operations on Sept. 1 "until further notice." Stores in Boulder, Littleton and Northglenn are scheduled to close on Aug. 1.

The organization said the decision only affects the rehab center and the stores that support it. Stores in Parker and Colorado Springs will remain open “for now,” the Salvation Army said.

The decision to close the rehab center came as a result of rising costs, the organization said.

“After months of careful analysis, it was evident that unfortunately we can no longer successfully sustain this program, despite the critical need it fulfills in our community. Increased cost of doing business, urgent need of facility repairs and upgrades as well as, cost of retaining employees were all factors that lead to this decision,” the Salvation Army said in a news release.

Anyone currently undergoing alcohol or drug rehab treatment will be able to finish their program at a similar Salvation Army center, the organization said.