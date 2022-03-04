Watch
Salida school board votes 3-4 against reassigning Salida High School principal

Principal arrested amid investigation into lockdown incident
Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 03, 2022
SALIDA, Colo. — The Salida School District Board of Education voted against reassigning Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo during a special meeting Thursday.

This comes after Trujillo was arrested in February for tampering with physical evidence. The arrest stems from an investigation into the Sept. 23rd lockdown incident at Salida High School.

According to Kim LeTourneau, communications assistant with the school district, Superintendent David Blackburn made a recommendation to the school board that Trujillo be demoted to a teaching position on an interim basis for the remainder of the school year or until further notice. Two staff members would also be reassigned under the recommendation.

The recommendation did not pass after the board voted 3-4 following a discussion in closed executive session. Before the vote, board members thanked the community for their engagement and messages concerning Trujillo's future, LeTourneau said.

Blackburn was asked to created a revised recommendation and present it to the board during a regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 8.

