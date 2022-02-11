Watch
Salida High School principal arrested for tampering with physical evidence

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:49 PM, Feb 10, 2022
SALIDA, Colo. — Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence, the Salida Police Department announced Thursday.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the Sept. 23rd lockdown incident at Salida High School. Officers obtained information during subsequent investigations that resulted in a search warrant being issued for Trujuillo's phone, the department said in a press release.

Around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to Salida High School to execute the warrant. After he was served the warrant, Trujillo unlocked his phone, erased all of its contents via a factory reset, then handed it to officers, according to Salida police.

The officers left the school and contacted the district attorney's office. They then contacted a local cell provider, who confirmed the phone was erased.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Trujillo for tampering with physical evidence. He turned himself in to the Salida Detention Center without incident.

Trujillo has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Salida School District.

Trujillo was arrested days after the Sept. 23 incident. He returned to school in October.

