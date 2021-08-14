Safeway faces fines after Denver worker loses 4 fingers

DENVER (AP) — Safeway faces $339,000 in fines following a workplace accident at a milk packaging plant in Denver in which an employee lost four fingers.

The Denver Post reports that an employee was adjusting a molding machine when it automatically cycled and “amputated all four of her fingers on one hand.”

The U.S. Department of Labor notified the grocer this week that it has until Sept. 13 to address workplace safety violations and pay the fines, request a conference with officials or contest the investigation’s findings before an independent review commission.

A spokesperson for Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent company, said they wouldn't comment on ongoing litigation.

