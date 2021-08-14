Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Safeway faces fines after Denver worker loses 4 fingers

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021, photograph, a shopper wearing a face covering uses a cart to wheel his purchases to a vehicle at a Safeway grocery store in Aurora, Colo. Many workers in retail sales jobs who are fully vaccinated are now concerned about risks posed as retailers change their mask-wearing policies for customers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Virus Outbreak Workers Masks
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 15:58:32-04

DENVER (AP) — Safeway faces $339,000 in fines following a workplace accident at a milk packaging plant in Denver in which an employee lost four fingers.

The Denver Post reports that an employee was adjusting a molding machine when it automatically cycled and “amputated all four of her fingers on one hand.”

The U.S. Department of Labor notified the grocer this week that it has until Sept. 13 to address workplace safety violations and pay the fines, request a conference with officials or contest the investigation’s findings before an independent review commission.

A spokesperson for Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent company, said they wouldn't comment on ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku