Safe2Tell sees 45% decrease in tips amid pandemic

DENVER — Colorado's Safe2Tell program received a total of 11,388 tips during the 2020-2021 school year, a 45% decrease from the previous year.

The decrease is likely related to the transition to remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the program’s annual report released Tuesday.

The report shows tips regarding suicide, drugs, and bullying continue to be the top threats reported to Safe2Tell.

The program has grown immensely since it was put in place after the Columbine High School shooting.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.