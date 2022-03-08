Safe2Tell saw a 15% increase in reports in February compared to January, according to monthly data released by the Attorney General's Office Tuesday.

The program received 1,825 reports last month and has received 12,971 reports to date for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the data, suicide threats, bullying and welfare checks were the top categories of reports. Welfare checks are typically reports that express concern about a peer, according to the Attorney General's Office.

“We as a state are continuing to focus on students’ mental health and wellbeing, but we must remember to be vigilant at home and in our schools as well,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As this month’s anonymous reports demonstrate, reporting threats or harm to Safe2Tell can help ensure that harm stops, even before it has occurred.”

Roughly 1.8% of this year's reports have been false reports, according to the Attorney General's Office. False reports are defined as reports that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure or bully another person.

People can make a Safe2Tell report by calling 1-877-542-7233. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports can also be made online or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.