Safe Outdoor Space at Denver Health to relocate at the end of the year

DENVER — The Safe Outdoor Space (SOS) at Denver Health will close its doors at the end of the year and relocate, Colorado Village Collaborative officials announced Wednesday.

The SOS program provides shelter to those needing temporary, emergency housing. The 780 Elati Street location opened early last December and was the first to be designated Native American-inclusive.

The program's lease ends in late November, however Denver Health is providing a two-month extension to accommodate the move, according to CVC.

“Denver Health is proud to have partnered with CVC on hosting an SOS,” Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein said in a press release. “The partnership provided a good opportunity to connect individuals to shelter and community resources in a safe and dignified way. Denver Health continues to support the goal of helping people who experience homelessness and will continue our involvement as the SOS program evolves in sites around the city.”

To date, the SOS at Denver Health has served 95 people, including 53 Native Americans, according to CVC. At least 24 residents have moved into longer-term housing.

“We are so grateful to the leadership and support of Denver Health for opening its campus to our work and supporting us as we served so many people,” CVC’s Interim CEO Shay-La Romney said in a press release. “Denver Health has been a wonderful partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership in a way that serves all parties and specifically our unhoused neighbors.”

CVC is in the process of finding a new location, which will be the eighth Safe Outdoor Space built since the program's launch in 2020.

