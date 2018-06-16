Ryan Adams tears up his guitar at Red Rocks

Rocker, Producer and Poet jams to crowd - Not many things could trump the enjoyment of watching rocker Ryan Adams be guest-weatherman for Denver7, but his concert at Red Rocks Thursday night was one of them.
His extraordinary 24-song concert spanned his entire nearly 25-year recording career. Opening act First Aid Kit, a Swedish folk-rock sister act with otherworldly harmonies, backed up Adams on crowd favorites "Come Pick Me Up" and "Oh My Sweet Carolina" and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.
Adams ended the show (for which he was fined $15,000 for playing too late) with an emotional tribute to his brother Chris who passed away last year, playing a solo acoustic version of the "Jacksonville Skyline" at the very edge of the stage.