Ryan Adams tears up his guitar at Red Rocks

Rocker, Producer and Poet jams to crowd - Not many things could trump the enjoyment of watching rocker Ryan Adams be guest-weatherman for Denver7, but his concert at Red Rocks Thursday night was one of them.

His extraordinary 24-song concert spanned his entire nearly 25-year recording career. Opening act First Aid Kit, a Swedish folk-rock sister act with otherworldly harmonies, backed up Adams on crowd favorites "Come Pick Me Up" and "Oh My Sweet Carolina" and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Adams ended the show (for which he was fined $15,000 for playing too late) with an emotional tribute to his brother Chris who passed away last year, playing a solo acoustic version of the "Jacksonville Skyline" at the very edge of the stage.

Here's the setlist:

Let It Ride

Magnolia Mountain

To Be Young (Is to Be Sad, Is to Be High)

Gimme Something Good

Stay With Me

Fix It

Dear John

Outbound Train

Prisoner

Shakedown on 9th Street

Do You Still Love Me?

Breakown

Everybody Knows

Tightrope

Cold Roses

Invisible Riverside

My Wrecking Ball

We Disappear

Oh My Sweet Carolina

(with First Aid Kit)

New York, New York

Halloweenhead

I See Monsters

Come Pick Me Up

(with First Aid Kit)

Jacksonville Skyline