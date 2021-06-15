RV sparks grass fire off I-70 near Lookout Mountain, snarls traffic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An RV caught on fire and spread to nearby brush, sparking a grass fire off Interstate 70 near the Lookout Mountain exit Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County authorities shut down the westbound lanes in the area after the fire broke out. At least one westbound lane reopened about an hour later.

The call came in to the Colorado State Patrol around 10:30 a.m. Troopers said the RV caught fire and rolled into a semi-tractor trailer. The RV fire sparked a grass fire that crews quickly got under control.

Trooper Josh Lewis said the semi driver was able to escape uninjured. There were no other injuries reported.

Lewis said no hazardous materials were involved.

