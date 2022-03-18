RV explosion in Brighton sends two people to the hospital

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An explosion inside a RV in Brighton sent two people to the hospital Thursday, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers were called out for a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Bromley Lane.

Police said officers smelled gasoline and called for the fire department to investigate. While officers were waiting for firefighters, an explosion occurred inside of an RV parked at the residence.

Three people, one man and two women, were inside the RV at the time of the explosion. The man and one of the women were taken to area hospitals with burns to their faces and hands, police said. The second woman was not injured.

While officers were investigating, they discovered a marijuana grow inside the residence. Police said the explosion is not believed to be associated with the marijuana grow since it was located inside the residence and not the RV.

Brighton PD and Brighton Fire are investigating the cause of the explosion. Detectives with the North Metro Drug Task Force were called to investigate the marijuana grow.