Runaway, 13, found safe after he left home on May 7 in Fort Collins

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.) — Fort Collins Police Services said the boy was found safe and is home.

...

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help keeping an eye out for a 13-year-old runaway who has been missing since May 7 in Fort Collins.

Isaac M. was last seen that day wearing black Adidas pants and a black T-shirt, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

On May at 11 p.m., he knocked on the door of a home along the 1000 block of Wabash Street. The residents, who did not know him, said he was underdressed for the weather. They gave him socks and a black hoodie with royal blue sleeves a "Florida tile" written on the front, police said.

Isaac left the area and hasn't been seen since, police said.

Police said they are concerned for his welfare "especially in light of his age, risky behavior, and impending weather."

Isaac is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He has brown hair with bleached blonde bangs, and brown eyes. He may have a blue bicycle with him.

Police are asking the public to check their outdoor security cameras to see if he passed by. Anybody with information should call the Fort Collins Police non-emergency number 970-419-FCPD.