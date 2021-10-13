Rumors spread following shootout, chase in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood

DENVER — A Denver neighborhood found itself in the middle of what some residents described as a scene straight out of a movie last Wednesday, and police still won't confirm what happened.

It started shortly after 5 p.m. in the Harvey Park South neighborhood when home surveillance cameras began capturing the sounds of multiple gunshots followed by two speeding vehicles.

"I was coming back going into the garage, and I heard a 'pop, pop' and then a rapid succession of 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'" homeowner Mike Dietz said Tuesday, nearly a week after the incident.

He quickly realized what the sounds were.

"Kind of reminded me of being back in combat again," he said.

A shootout, a chase, a crash. This all unfolded in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood last week, and @DenverPolice isn't saying a word about what exactly happened as rumors spread among neighbors.



The story tonight at 6 on @DenverChannel. pic.twitter.com/bSnKKDHj73 — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) October 12, 2021

Video shows the shootout and chase between an SUV and a sedan continuing down S. Wolff Street and onto W. Hamilton Place. The driver of the SUV is seen losing control and crashing into a pole as a passenger in the sedan leans out and continues shooting.

It happened so quickly some neighbors weren't sure what was going on.

"My son came out and is like, 'Mom, sounds like someone's firing fireworks outside.' I looked at the cameras and I was like, 'That's not fireworks, that's gunshots,'" neighbor Samantha Balmer-Davis said.

No one was hurt, neighbors say, but the flying bullets damaged multiple cars, including Dietz's and Balmer-Davis's.

"Next step is to take it to a collision center and see if they'll accept the estimate," Dietz said.

The Denver Police Department is keeping mum about what happened. Despite a request for a police report or narrative for an incident that's nearly a week old, a spokesperson referred Denver7 to the district attorney's office for any information because charges had been filed in the case. A spokesperson with that office says no information will be available until Wednesday.

Neighbors remain in the dark as rumors spread about the motive behind the shooting and the aftermath.

"There's a lot more that I don't know about," Balmer-Davis said.