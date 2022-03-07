RTD to receive more than $53 million from American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colorado's Regional Transportation District (RTD) will receive more than $53 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, Congressmen Joe Neguse and Jason Crow announced Monday.

The $53,240,645 will be used to support day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization and staffing level maintenance, according to Neguse.

“COVID has forced us to reimagine commuting in the Denver area. This funding will help reduce congestion and improve quality of life for Coloradans. Not only will it give a boost to hardworking Coloradans and small businesses, it will reduce emissions and help us achieve our climate goals,” said Crow.

“I am appreciative of and grateful for the strong and continuous support of Congressman Crow and the Federal Transit Administration. RTD will leverage this funding to optimize people power by recruiting and retaining talent to bolster transit service delivery that enhances day-to-day lives of residents and visitors across the Denver metro region,” said Debra A. Johnson, RTD General Manager and CEO.

RTD is one of 35 recipients across 18 states to receive this financing.

Neguse also announced that an additional $1.47 billion is now available in grant funds to modernize electric bus fleets through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“It is clearer than ever that we need to make major investments in strong, effective and green infrastructure that will support future generations and can always be relied on,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “The Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to making these changes for future generations will be felt throughout communities across Colorado, many of which are leading the push to put electric vehicles on the road. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this program take effect and will continue to do all I can to put Coloradans to work reducing America’s carbon footprint.”

The funding will be distributed by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) through the Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program and the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Proposals must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 31.