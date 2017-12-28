RTD offering free rides on trains, buses for New Year's Eve

DENVER – In an effort to prevent people from driving drunk on New Year’s Eve, RTD will be offering free rides across its entire system.

RTD is teaming up with Coors Light to offer the free rides from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. Jan. 1. Rides will be free on all RTD buses and rail lines.

To meet increased demand, RTD will have additional service on the D, E, F and H rail lines starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Riders should be aware that routes will be on Sunday/holiday schedules on Sunday and Monday.