Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Roxborough home destroyed in fire sparked by faulty propane grill

items.[0].image.alt
West Metro Fire
house fire.png
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 11:47:24-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire caused by a faulty propane grill left a home a total loss in the Roxborough neighborhood Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

It happened around 8 p.m. in 10300 block of Totem Run in Roxborough in unincorporated Douglas County.

Leaking propane from the faulty grill ignited, with flames extending into the house, West Metro Fire said.

Firefighters said the fire had to be fought from the outside after a partial structure collapse made it too dangerous to fight from the inside. The home is a total loss.

Crews were at the scene overnight putting out hot spots as pockets of heat kept rekindling, according to West Metro Fire.

The cost of the damage is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school