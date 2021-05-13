Rollover with tanker hauling hydrochloric acid shuts down Highway 36, Old Victory Road

BENNETT, Colo. — Highway 36 and Old Victory Road are closed in Bennett after a tanker hauling hydrochloric acid rolled over.

The call came in for the accident at 2653 Old Victory Rd. at 1:41 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The tanker driver was initially trapped inside. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 36 is closed between Bennett and Strasburg, and Old Victory Road is closed in the area as well.

At this time, the hydrochloric acid does not appear to be leaking, but the tanker can't be flipped with all of the acidic fluid inside because it could be too heavy, CSP said. Hazmat teams are on scene working on a plan for how to offload the cargo.

There are no evacuations since the tanker isn't leaking.

It's unclear how long the roads will be closed.

Investigators don't know what caused the crash or where the tanker was headed.

