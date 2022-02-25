Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rocky Mountain states to team up on hydrogen tech proposal

Hydrogen Development
Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
FILE - In this photo taken Nov. 17, 2014, a Toyota Motor Corp.'s new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Mirai arrives at a charge station near Toyota's showroom in Tokyo. Four Rocky Mountain states announced plans Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, to cooperate on making the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen, more readily available and useful as fuel for cars, trucks and industry. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
Hydrogen Development
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:57:10-05

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The governors of four Rocky Mountain states, including Colorado, say they will cooperate on developing ways to make hydrogen more available and useful as clean-burning fuel for cars, trucks and trains.

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming announced Thursday they'll plan a “hydrogen hub” to be built somewhere in the region.

The project will draw from $8 billion in recently approved federal infrastructure funding for four or more such regional hubs in the U.S.

The Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub will have facilities in all four states under plans to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7