Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force searching for suspect who allegedly robbed several banks

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and other local police departments are asking for the public's help identifying a bank robbery suspect who has started robbing the banks at a higher rate recently.

The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division said they believe the suspect, nicknamed The Scruffy Bandit, is responsible for several bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery in the Denver metro area.

Police said they have been unable to identify him and the frequency of his robberies is increasing.

The instances are very similar — the man walks into a bank and gives a note to the teller. He flees the scene afterward. Each teller has said they were afraid for their safety, but did not see that he had any kind of weapon, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 7 or 8 inches tall. He has a medium build, dark hair and facial hair, hence the nickname The Scruffy Bandit. When he walks into the banks, he wears sunglasses and a baseball cap or beanie, according to the FBI.

Bank robbery convictions result in up to a 20-year sentence in prison for each offense. That increases if a weapon is used.

The FBI is continuing to provide banks with security measures to make them less vulnerable to these kinds of robberies.

Anybody with information on the bank robberies, or any other crime, is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.