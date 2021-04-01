Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rocky Mountain National Park to begin timed reservation system

items.[0].image.alt
2003 Getty Images
Kevin Moloney
<p>ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK - MAY 23: Cars drive down the Trail Ridge Road May 23, 2003 in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. The road was opened for the season May 23 after crews spent a month plowing through the 15-foot-deep snowdrifts. Rising to an altitude of 12,183 feet above sea level the road is the highest contiguous paved highway in the country. The park is anticipating It's third busiest weekend, next to the Fourth of July and Labor Day. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)</p>
Rocky Mountain National Park to expand Native American representation
Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 20:19:02-04

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A new reservation system to ease overcrowding and address COVID-19 concerns will be implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park this summer.

The park will begin a new pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning on May 28 through October 11.

According to park officials, two types of reservations will be available that applies to all areas of the park.

One will be for 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for use at the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which will include the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park.

The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.

Reservations for the following month will go on sale the first day of the previous month. June reservations go on sale May 1 through recreation.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting