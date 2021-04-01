Rocky Mountain National Park to begin timed reservation system

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A new reservation system to ease overcrowding and address COVID-19 concerns will be implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park this summer.

The park will begin a new pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning on May 28 through October 11.

According to park officials, two types of reservations will be available that applies to all areas of the park.

One will be for 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for use at the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which will include the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park.

The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.

Reservations for the following month will go on sale the first day of the previous month. June reservations go on sale May 1 through recreation.gov.