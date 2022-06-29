Watch Now
Rockslide reported on south side of Hallett Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 29, 2022
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Several outcrops on one of Rocky Mountain National Park's most recognizable peaks crumbled in a rock fall and slide on Tuesday afternoon.

Rocks on the south shoulder of Hallett Peak came down in the Upper Chaos Canyon area, according to a park spokeswoman.

As of noon Wednesday, there were no reports of any injuries.

It's not clear what triggered the slide, but there is a "significant possibility" for more rockfall at any time, the spokeswoman said. Visitors who plan to recreate around the canyon or on the south slopes of Hallett Peak should avoid the area.

Hallett Peak looms above the west side of Dream Lake (the left side when reaching the lake from the Bear Lake Trailhead).

Any visitors in the park should take special precautions when hiking on rocky terrain, as it's often unstable.

