Rockslide closes Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder Canyon is closed due to a large rockslide on Colorado 119.

The rockslide happened around mile marker 33, which has lead to a closure in Boulder Canyon from the base of Boulder to the top of the canyon in Nederland, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Officials didn't have an estimated time for when Boulder Canyon would reopen, but said it would be a prolonged closure due to the amount and size of the debris on the road that needs to be cleared.

No further details were immediately available.

