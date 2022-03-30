Watch
Rock slides cause road closures in Pitkin, Routt counties

U.S. 40 has since reopened
Posted at 6:07 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 08:24:17-04

DENVER — Officials reported closures of Highway 133 in Pitkin County and U.S. 40 in Routt County due to rock slides Wednesday morning.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported a “major rock slide” on Highway 133 in both directions near Redstone at mile marker 44 just before 5 a.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported another rock slide — this one just outside of Steamboat Springs.

U.S. 40 closed between Forest Service Road 296 and County Road 20 near Rabbit Ears Pass, but reopened by about 6:15 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available on either rock slide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

