Rock Canyon HS put on lockdown Thursday after student brings pellet gun to school

DENVER – Rock Canyon High School in Douglas County was put on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning after a student brought a toy pellet gun to the school, according to authorities.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call at 9:22 a.m. Thursday that a male was in the high school’s parking lot with what looked like a rifle. The caller said they heard a few popping sounds as well, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school went into lockdown, and many students were sent to the school gym. The school resource officer and Douglas County deputies responded and were able to fine the male, a 17-year-old student, outside of the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

He had a pellet gun that uses “water-type pellets,” like an Orbeez-style gun, the sheriff’s office said. Officials got in touch with his parents, who are cooperating with the investigation, according to the DCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the school returned to normal operations by 10:30 a.m.

“I wat to especially thank the students who came forward, DCSO, and the staff who helped and were involved in resolving this as quickly as possible. Students did the right thing in bringing this to the attention of our security team,” Rocky Canyon HS Interim Principal Megan Brown said in a letter home to parents.

Brown said families from the school were sent an email, phone call and text about the situation.

The sheriff’s office said no other information was available early Thursday afternoon.