Westbound I-70 reopens after rock and mud slide near Georgetown

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 8:27 PM, Aug 02, 2021
DENVER — Another portion of westbound Interstate 70 closed Monday night due to a rock and mud slide but is now back open, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Exit 232 for U.S. 40 about two miles east of the Georgetown area at approximately 7:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic was briefly impacted.

The safety closure was lifted and the interstate was reopened at approximately 9:08 p.m.

A different, full closure of the interstate is still in place through Glenwood Canyon from Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) westbound and from Exit 87 (West Rifle) to Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) eastbound.

The closure through Glenwood Canyon began Thursday. Heavy rain dumped debris and mud onto the interstate, causing damage to the structure of the interstate and viaduct in several areas. On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said it will take “a few days to a few weeks” for it to reopen and that he is pushing CDOT to get one lane of I-70 in each direction open as quickly as possible.

