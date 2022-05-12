Road rage, car jacking ends with armed suspect in custody in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a road rage incident led to a carjacking in Broomfield that ended in Boulder officers firing at the armed man before taking him into custody without injury.

The road rage incident and carjacking near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Highway 121 happened just after 6 a.m., according to the Broomfield Police Department. The initial report suggested two people were involved in road rage in the area, and when they stopped near the intersection, at least one of the people took out a gun and stole a truck from a bystander.

Broomfield police sent out a be on the lookout alert to nearby agencies.

Just after 7 a.m., someone reported a vehicle that was driving erratically on Pearl Street, according to the Boulder Police Department. When officers responded, the man in the vehicle brandished a gun, and officers fired their weapons at him, but he was not hit.

Officers stopped the truck using "vehicle maneuvers" and took the man into custody at the U.S. 36 and eastbound Table Mesa Drive RTD station. They also recovered the firearm in his possession.

The multijurisdictional shoot team has been activated to investigate because officers fired their weapons.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Table Mesa Drive will remain closed between Tantra Drive and the U.S. 36 exit to Denver for several hours during the investigation.

Several bus routes are also impacted. RTD will provide updates on the alert page on their website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

