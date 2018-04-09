Ringo Starr coming back to Colorado, ditching the hiking boots for the stage

DENVER — Ringo Starr apparently can’t get enough of the Centennial State. Just nine months after his well-publicized trek through Colorado’s high country, he announced he is returning — this time with his band in tow.

On Monday, the former Beatle announced 20 additional dates to his US tour, which includes a show in Denver.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will play at the Paramount Theater September 25.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.LIVENATION.com, www.AXS.com, or Charge By Phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849).

The rock supergroup was formed in 1989 and is led by Starr with shifting band members.

The 2018 All Starr Band includes Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc. On percussion and sax is Warren Ham and on drums Gregg Bissonette.