Ride the Rockies starts Saturday, leads bicyclists on 436-mile route through Colorado's mountains

DENVER — One of the longest and oldest recreational bike touring rides in the country will return to Colorado starting on Saturday.

The Ride the Rockies attracts more than two thousand bicyclists to participate in the six-day tour, which starts in Copper Mountain on June 11 and winds 436 miles to end in Golden on June 17. Bicyclists will travel over Tennessee, Freemont, Independence, Hoosier, and Loveland passes, totaling more than 27,000 feet of elevation gain. For the first time, the route includes Glenwood Canyon.

This year marks the 36th annual event.

Driving to the mountains? Watch out for Ride the Rockies

The route this year starts at Copper Mountain, heads southwest to Fremont Pass and then goes north and due west past Eagle-Vail and Gypsum to Glenwood Springs.

From there, on day two, the cyclists head southwest to Basalt.

On day three, they continue in that direction up Independence Pass, passed Twin Lakes and Buena Vista to Salida. Day four consists of a northward route past Fairplay and Hoosier Pass to Breckenridge.

The fifth day is somewhat of an "easy day" with just 31 miles around Dillon Reservoir. On the final day, the bicyclists push from Breckenridge, up Loveland Pass, to Golden on the frontage road parallel to I-70. Read an in-depth breakdown of the route here.

Ride the Rockies 2022 route

Along the route, cyclists have overnight accommodations in Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Salida, and two nights in Breckenridge.

RELATED: Bicycle Colorado, CDOT partner to install signage stressing bicyclist safety

Registration for the 2022 event is closed.

Ride the Rockies is hosted by Venture Endurance and, for the eighth year, is sponsored by Flexential.