Ricardo Flores Magón Academy student struck by 'recklessly speeding' driver while walking home from school

DENVER — A Ricardo Flores Magón Academy student was hit by a car while walking home from school Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, school officials said the nine-year-old girl was struck while crossing on Lowell Boulevard.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the driver was "recklessly speeding" down Lowell Boulevard after being involved with separate pursuits with other law enforcement agencies. The driver was not being pursued at the time of the crash.

The area is designated as a school zone and features signage. However, school officials say such signage could be more robust.

In the letter to parents, school officials said they are "looking for ways to make Lowell Boulevard safer."

"This includes contacting and working with the city to have an additional traffic light or crosswalk put in and making our School Zone Speed Limit more visible to passing cars," the letter read.

Ricardo Flores Magón Academy said it's working with its school resource officer and county police on ways to increase safety and decrease the speed of passing cars.

"In general, this area around the school has been and is continuously being addressed with the school and surrounding residents," Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said in an email to Denver7.

Sgt. Sherman also said the sheriff's office has increased traffic enforcement in the area.

When it comes to school zone signage, the sheriff's office said it does not provide signage for such designation. A separate department within Adams County is responsible for signage.

Denver7 reached out to Adams County regarding signage. In an email, Christa Bruning, director of communications with Adams County, said the school has the ability to add flasher signs as they wish.

"They do not have to get those approved through Adams County," she said. "They can install signage wherever they see fit, and let us know of the signage once installed."

Bruning said the county has not received "any greater than normal complaints" for the area. However, in response to Denver7's inquiry, the county will perform a follow-up signage review, according to Bruning.

School officials say a Ricardo Flores Magón Academy staff member will be stationed at the corner of the school to direct students to the crosswalk and help them cross safely.

Many staff, students and families witnessed the crash. The school is working to provide crisis support and counselors to help students and staff process what happened.

The student is still recovering in the hospital. A GoFundMe has been created to help her and her family. To donate, click here.