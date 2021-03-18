Reward increased to help solve 2016 snow plow driver murder

LITTLETON, Colo. — The shooting death of Jamie Albert Villarreal Jr. in 2016 remains unsolved, and now, the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved is up to $10,000.

Five years ago, on March 18, 2016, Villarreal, 23, headed from Brighton to Littleton for his side job plowing snow to help support his family. At 5:30 a.m., Littleton Police responded to a report of gunshots at 8122 Southpark Lane and found Villarreal dead.

His work partner tried to run away, but was shot in the leg. He survived. They were found in the parking lot of an office building.

Littleton Police said Jaime’s truck, a Ford with a snowplow attached, was stolen and later found abandoned and burned about a mile away near South Broadway and West Jamison Avenue.

With the help of the second victim's description, the Littleton Police Department released the above composite sketch of one of the suspects. They also released the security video seen below showing the plow truck with the two victims inside driving by and then two people walking down the same street investigators believe are responsible for the shooting.

“We just want to get justice for Jaime and for his family and most importantly his children. We want whoever did this to be caught so they don't have a chance to do this to another family, to take someone so special. You took not only a son, fiancée, friend, cousin but you took a father from his babies. Something I would never wish on anyone,” said Natasha Espinoza, Villarreal's fiancée.

Villarreal left behind two children, his fiancée and many family members and friends.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information, no matter how miniscule it may seem, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online.

