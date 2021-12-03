Reward increased to $15K for information on murder of man in Denver

DENVER – The reward for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in Denver last week has increased to $15,000 after donations from the man’s family and friends to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Jacob Brady, 28, was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in southwest Denver near West 2nd Avenue and Utica Street. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound, but police have released little other information.

Brady’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money after his death and said Thursday that $10,000 of the money raised would go toward increasing the Crime Stoppers reward.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced Friday the reward for information on Brady’s murder had been increased to $15,000. The bulletin says the reward is valid through March 2 of next year.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can remain anonymous.