Reward increased in deadly Aurora hit-and-run motorcycle crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is offering an additional $1,000 reward for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in August.

The APD responded to the Aug. 6 crash at approximately 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue and found a man unconscious in the roadway.

The man, who the APD did not identify, died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on North Havana street when a vehicle made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. After the crash, the driver took off heading westbound on East 1st Avenue.

The APD initially suspected a black Jeep may have hit the motorcyclist, but in the update Tuesday reported the suspected vehicle involved was a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to leave an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward, so anonymous tipsters may be eligible for up to $3,000.

