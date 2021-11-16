Retired Aurora Fire Rescue lieutenant dies from cancer

AURORA, Colo. — A retired Aurora Fire Rescue lieutenant died from cancer over the weekend.

Lt. Darold E. “Bud” Hills served for 31 years with Aurora Fire Rescue before retiring in 2004.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it’s presumed his cancer was associated with his career as a firefighter.

“We offer our collective condolences during this very difficult time,” Fire Chief Fernando Gray, Sr. said. “His contributions were lasting, and his legacy continues on through many members, including his son, AFR Deputy Chief Caine Hills.”

American flags have been brought to half-staff in Hills’ honor.

No service or memorial details are available at this time.