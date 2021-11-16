Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Retired Aurora Fire Rescue lieutenant dies from cancer

items.[0].image.alt
Aurora Fire Rescue
Aurora Fire Rescue Lieutenant Bud Hills.jpg
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 01:28:24-05

AURORA, Colo. — A retired Aurora Fire Rescue lieutenant died from cancer over the weekend.

Lt. Darold E. “Bud” Hills served for 31 years with Aurora Fire Rescue before retiring in 2004.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it’s presumed his cancer was associated with his career as a firefighter.

“We offer our collective condolences during this very difficult time,” Fire Chief Fernando Gray, Sr. said. “His contributions were lasting, and his legacy continues on through many members, including his son, AFR Deputy Chief Caine Hills.”

American flags have been brought to half-staff in Hills’ honor.

No service or memorial details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather