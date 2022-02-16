Restaurants release menus for Denver Restaurant Week

DENVER — Restaurants around Denver have published their menus for the annual Denver Restaurant Week.

This year, Denver Restaurant Week starts March 11 and lasts through March 20.

More than 175 restaurants have registered to participate, including several first-timers.

This celebration of local restaurants will feature specially priced, multi-course menus at the top dining locations around the Denver metro area, according to event officials. Interested diners can choose from three available price points: $25, $35, or $45 per person.

Want to join in the fun? Starting at noon on Wednesday, you can visit DenverRestaurantWeek.com to search for the restaurants involved, to-go and delivery options, make reservations and more.