Colorado restaurants add surcharges to benefit non-tipped staff

Associated Press
1:27 PM, Jan 4, 2018
3 hours ago

EMERYVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 03: Denny's waitress Fong Van Luben (R) delivers free Grand Slam breakfasts to customers February 3, 2009 in Emeryville, California. People lined up at Denny's across North America today for a free Grand Slam breakfast given away between 6am and 2pm at over 1,500 Denny's restaurants in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada. The promotion was announced during a Super Bowl commercial. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Restaurants nationwide have added a surcharge to every bill that goes directly to the kitchen staff.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the idea is to balance kitchen salaries with that of wait staff without raising menu prices to compensate.

The Palisade Cafe in Palisade and Grand Junction's 626 on Road added a 2 percent surcharge in November.

Both Palisade Cafe co-owner John Sabal and 626 on Rood owner Theo Otte say the surcharge is directly related to the minimum wage increase that will continue in Colorado until 2020.

On Jan. 1, Colorado's minimum wage rose to $10.20 an hour from $9.30, while tipped workers now make $7.18 an hour, up from $6.28. By 2020, the state's minimum wage will climb to $12 an hour and $8.98 for tipped employees.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top