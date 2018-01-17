Residents of Golden Manor Assisted Living say they have until April 1 to find new home

DENVER -- Residents who live at the Golden Manor Assisted Living center on West Colfax say they are worried about their future.

They say the new owner plans to shut the place down and redevelop the property, and that they've been given until April 1 to find other places to live.

"We were told last Thursday," said Mary Tabaras, a 13-year resident. "[The manager] said the corporation sold this place and we can no longer live here."

The news rattled Tabares and her neighbors in the manor.

"A lot of us don't have family that we can move in with," she said. "Basically, we're on our own."

Another resident, April Boggs, said she worries that she'll lose the friends she's made at Golden Manor.

"I find myself, at night, just crying and everything," she said. "I'm worried that I'll lose contact with them."

"It's not fair," lamented Reyna Pelletier.

When asked why, she replied, "'Cause I don't know what to do, or where to go."

Pelletier said she lived on her own until she was in a car crash, which left her with disabilities.

"I was only 18 when all of this happened," she said, "so I'm pretty much screwed."

Several tenants told Denver7 they understand property owner's rights.

"It's their money," said Susan Harris. "It's their place. I'm just really disappointed that you would put somebody out of a home to get more money."

Tabares said there are other assisted living centers in metro Denver, but many have waiting lists ranging from nine months to two years.

Harris said rent at the other facilities is much more than the tenants at Golden Manor can afford.

Tenants laud Manager

The manager at Golden Manor, Mary Lou Steadman, declined Denver7's request for an interview.

Tenants say Steadman has gone out of her way to help them with their needs and that she has made the manor their home.

There is a letter posted on the wall near the elevators lauding her for the work she has done.

Denver7 also reached out to the registered agent for the new owner but haven't heard back from him as of 6:05 p.m., Tuesday.

Golden Manor is located three blocks west of the old St. Anthony Hospital property, which has been redeveloped.

There is still more redevelopment underway in the neighborhood, just north of Sloan Lake Park.