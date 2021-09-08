Shelter in place order lifted in Thornton neighborhood

THORNTON, Colo. — On Wednesday morning, police asked residents in Thornton's North Star Hills neighborhood to shelter in place as officers searched for a suspect.

The neighborhood is near Huron Street and Planet Place.

Thornton police said there was a car crash in the area, and Denver police were searching for a suspect.

It's not clear how the two are connected or what the suspect is wanted for.

The shelter at place order lifted at 7:40 a.m.

Northbound Huron Street remained closed at Milky Way, Thornton police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.