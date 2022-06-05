Watch
Residents escape Jefferson County house fire; 1 person injured, dog dies

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 13:00:03-04

DENVER — All five residents of a Jefferson County home were able to escape after a fire broke out Sunday morning. One person was injured and one of their dogs did not make it.

Several neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the home in the 12100 block of West Cooper Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the home fully involved, West Metro said.

All five people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

West Metro Fire Rescue said one of the family’s two dogs was found on the second-floor deceased. Firefighters were able to rescue a pet turtle from the home.

Firefighters said the fire started on the back side of the house under a covered patio. The cause is under investigation.

