Resident 'unaccounted for' in Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The resident of a Lakewood home that caught fire early Thursday morning remains unaccounted for, according to fire officials.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the 2700 block of South Cole Court around 5:30 a.m.

The home was fully involved with fire, and firefighters had to take a defensive approach to try to knock down the flames.

Just after 7 a.m., WMFR reported the fire was out and that the resident at the home was unaccounted for.

Crews are continuing to put out hot spots.

UPDATE: crews continue to work hot spots at the structure fire on Cole Court. There is a partial collapse of the home on the back side, and the rest of the structure is unstable. Firefighters are expected to be on scene for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/W34VauiIP4 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 17, 2022

The home was destroyed, and it partially collapsed on the back side. Fire crews said the rest of the structure is unstable.

Firefighters will be on scene for several more hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

