Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Resident 'unaccounted for' in Lakewood house fire

lakewood house fire cole court.jpeg
West Metro Fire Rescue
lakewood house fire cole court.jpeg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 11:58:08-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The resident of a Lakewood home that caught fire early Thursday morning remains unaccounted for, according to fire officials.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the 2700 block of South Cole Court around 5:30 a.m.

The home was fully involved with fire, and firefighters had to take a defensive approach to try to knock down the flames.

Just after 7 a.m., WMFR reported the fire was out and that the resident at the home was unaccounted for.

Crews are continuing to put out hot spots.

The home was destroyed, and it partially collapsed on the back side. Fire crews said the rest of the structure is unstable.

Firefighters will be on scene for several more hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump