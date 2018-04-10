Rescue team recovers body of member who died in avalanche

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
The Pitkin County sheriff's office says members of Mountain Rescue Aspen recovered the body of 57-year-old John Galvin on Tuesday morning. Galvin died Sunday in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near the Aspen Highlands ski resort.
The recovery effort was delayed because of dangerous snow conditions.
The Aspen Times reports that the Colorado Army National Guard carried four team members to the spot via Blackhawk helicopter while others were posted at the ski resort to act as spotters and backup rescuers.
Galvin had been a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier, who hasn't been identified, was injured in Sunday's avalanche but was able to call for help.