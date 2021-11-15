5 teens hospitalized in shooting at Aurora park; Aurora Central HS secured

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora said five teens ages 14 to 17 were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park near East 12th Avenue and Nome Street, just north of Aurora Central High School.

Police said no shots were fired inside the school, which was placed on a "secured perimeter" status after the incident. The district canceled classes for the day, according to a Twitter message from the Aurora Police Department.

The conditions of the five victims are not known at this time. It's not clear if all five victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said an unknown suspect left the scene soon after the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Denver7 will continue updating this article when more information becomes available.