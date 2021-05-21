Report of a student with a gun at Fort Lupton Middle School turns out to be an airsoft

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The City of Fort Lupton Police Department responded to a report of a student with a gun at Fort Lupton Middle School that turned out to be an airsoft gun.

The department responded to the middle school on Tuesday at approximately 4:27 p.m., located the student and disarmed the student without having to use force.

After disarming the student, the officers determined the student was in possession of a realistic-looking, full-size airsoft replica of a Glock 17 pistol, police say.

The department is urging the public to take caution to avoid tragedy.

Police says airsoft guns should only be used for their intended purpose and the orange tips or anything that identifies the gun as an airsoft should never be removed. People should exercise caution while playing with, transporting and handling airsoft guns. The department says no one should reach for an airsoft gun if they're being contacted by law enforcement because "it is as difficult for us to tell the difference between an airsoft and a real gun as it is for most people."

Police did not provide further details on if any action was taken against the student.