Rep. Neguse to announce gun violence prevention legislation in wake of Boulder mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse plans to announce new gun violence prevention legislation on Thursday afternoon related to the mass shooting in Boulder earlier this year.

Neguse, who's also the vice chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, will host a virtual press conference at 2 p.m.

Several people will join Neguse for the announcement, including Congressman Jake Auchincloss, co-lead on the legislation, the family of a woman who was killed in the shooting, Boulder Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood, and Federal Policy Director at Giffords Lindsay Nichols.

Ten people were killed on March 22 when a gunman stormed a King Soopers in Boulder. They were identified as:



Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

The suspect was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of others charges.

In mid October, the suspect was ruled incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents. Prosecutors have asked for a second evaluation.

The suspect purchased his gun legally in Arvada after passing a background check.

While it's not quite clear what Neguse's legislation will entail, it comes in the wake of many other Democrats who have pushed for changes after the Boulder mass shooting.

A few weeks after the shooting, President Joe Biden issued executive orders aimed at "ghost guns" and other gun modifications, citing the Boulder shooting as an example of what at least one of his orders would target.

He also called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and ordered the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states that don't already have a red flag law. Colorado enacted a red flag law in 2020.

In April, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill called the Isabella Joy Thallas Act, which requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within five days of realizing its missing. It went into effect in early September.

He also signed the safe storage for firearms bill, which would require, starting July 1, gun owners to use a gun safe, trigger lock or cable lock when someone who is ineligible to possess a firearm could access the gun or guns.